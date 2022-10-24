Imphal: Manipuri documentary film on Konthoujam Maikel Meitei, a bomb blast victim, will be a part of the prestigious Indian Panorama Official Selection, paving way for the 52-minute-long Manipuri documentary film to be screened at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2022, to be held from November 20-28 at Goa.

The Indian Panorama is a flagship component of the IFFI.

The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, New Delhi, announced the Indian Panorama Official Selection for this year’s IFFI on Saturday.

A Kannada feature film, Hadinelentu, will open the Indian Feature Film section while English language documentary ‘The Show Must Go On’ will be opening the non-feature film section.

Out of 242 non-feature films that competed for the national selection, only 20 made it to the list. And from northeast India, only two made the cut, namely Saikhom Ratan’s ‘Beyond Blast’(Manipur) and Kripal Kalita’s ‘Hatibondhu’(Assam). In the feature film section, 354 feature films vied for the selection and only 25 made it to the official selection.

Director of ‘Beyond Blast’, Saikhom Ratan is an award-winning freelance video journalist and a well-known Manipuri cinematographer and filmmaker. The biographical documentary is produced by Konjengbam Sushila Leima, a prolific writer and film producer. Beyond Blast is her second film which made it to the Indian Panorama Official Selection. Her Eigi Kona, a Manipuri feature film, made the cut at the 52nd IFFI, 2021.

Another feather in the cap of Manipuri Cinema is Manipuri filmmaker Oinam Doren heading the jury of the non-feature film of Indian Panorama as its chairperson, comprising five other members.

Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) congratulated Saikhom Ratan, K Sushila Leima and Oinam Doren for bringing such crowning glory to Manipur Cinema and doing the state proud.

Before the Indian Panorama selection, ‘Beyond Blast’ won several awards at different prestigious film festivals. It won ‘Best Documentary Film in Social Issues’ at the 14th Manipur State Film Awards 2022 organised by MSFDS, Directorate of Art & Culture, Government of Manipur, and was the Official Selection at Sign International Film Festival Kerala, 2022, Official Selection at 13th Film South Asia (FSA), Nepal, Best Documentary (India) in Port Blair International Film Festival, Best Documentary (India) at Filmshor International film festival Kerala 2021 and Honourable Mention award in Reels International film festival 2021 Aurangabad.

