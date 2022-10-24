Ukhrul: The onset of Cyclone Sitrang caused heavy rainfalls across many parts of northeast India, including Manipur on Monday.

The non-stop rainfall has hampered the ongoing 1st edition of the Northeast Autumn Festival at Jorcheng, Lunghar in Ukhrul district and the organisers Chiko Adventures decided to cancel all the activities, including the musical concert for Day 5 (Monday).

“Owing to the non-stop raining since last night, we have cancelled all of today’s activities, including the Rhythm Night,” said Shangcham Shangjam, an organiser. He also said if the rain continues, they will have to cancel the activities of the next day (Tuesday) as well.

Organised by Chiko Adventures and sponsored by Manipur Tourism Department, the 1st Northeast Autumn Festival was opened on Thursday (October 20) and will continue till October 26.

The week-long festival was aiming to attract tourists through the festival and promote eco-tourism in northeast India.

