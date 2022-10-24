Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Monday said all districts were on high alert given the weather forecast condition that indicated heavy rainfall all over the state owing to Cyclone Sitrang.

Dr Saha also added that he had already reviewed the situation and requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to send expert National Disaster Response Force teams to Agartala. They are being airlifted to Agartala from Guwahati on a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

According to sources, as many as five teams have landed at MBB Airport, Agartala.

Speaking to media persons, Dr Saha said, “There are strong possibilities of the cyclone hitting the state. Given that, I have already reviewed the situation yesterday, and all the necessary precautionary measures have been undertaken from the state government’s end. All District Magistrates had been alerted about the inclement weather situations. The State Disaster Response teams are also prepared.”

He said, “We have requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to help the state government with additional troopers having high expertise in disaster management. They are arriving in Agartala soon in a special Air Force aircraft. In the morning, I was informed that the aircraft could not take off due to harsh weather. But, they will certainly come.”

In the afternoon, all five teams reached MBB Airport Agartala and left for their positions.

Dr Saha also informed the media persons that the flood situation might worsen in Agartala city areas. “As per the weather predictions made so far, Agartala city will get affected the most. But, the course of the cyclone may change with time. We are praying to God that the situation improves”, he added.

Meanwhile, the state government has already ordered the closure of educational institutions till October 26 and all special trains for Diwali have been cancelled. Agartala Municipal Corporation has already issued helpline numbers for the citizens of Agartala city. Regulations have also been imposed for Diwali Mela at Tripura Sundari temples.

