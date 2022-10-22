Agartala: Bharatiya Janata Party Vice-president Dr Ashok Sinha on Saturday categorically said his party is not willing to go for any alliance with TIPRA Motha, the ruling party of the Tripura Tribal Autonomous Areas District Council (TTAADC).

“In the party’s Chintan Shivir, the party’s central leadership has specifically said that the BJP is not looking for any fresh alliances in the state. It does not mean that we are breaking our existing political understanding with IPFT. BJP does not break alliances. I am speaking about fresh political understanding,” Dr Sinha explained.

On the violent face-offs between TIPRA and BJP taking place in different parts of the state, Dr Sinha claimed the root cause of all these conflicts was TIPRA’s fear of losing ground.

“This needs to be further clarified that it is IPFT that lost all the seats it contested in the TTAADC elections. The BJP faced defeat in two seats of the total it contested. TIPRA has, of late, realised that the popular mandate that the party won was not their vote share. It is the reflection of people’s resentment towards the IPFT. On the other hand, the BJP has maintained its strength all over the state. Now due to this mess, TIPRA is feeling threatened by BJP’s rise which they are trying to prevent by stopping us,” said Dr Sinha.

