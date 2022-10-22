Meghalaya: Aapda Mitra training concludes in Tura

Tura: The valedictory function for the Aapda Mitra training for the community volunteers of the West Garo Hills district conducted in 4 phases was held at SMELC building, Tura, on October 21.

Speaking at the valedictory function as the chief guest, the DIG Western Range, C Venkata Subba Reddy, spoke at length on the importance of relief and rescue, basic life support, first aid, etc. and urged the community volunteers to be compassionate as the first responders, in utilizing whatever they have learnt during the 12 days’ training.

Saying that India is a very big country with a huge population where the intensity and frequency of disasters have increased, Reddy stressed on the need to give priority to saving lives in times of disaster of any kind.

The guest of honour, CEO of the DDMA and the Project Director of DRDA, Dolrich Berin G Momin, while highlighting the importance of Aapda Mitra, informed that the training for the community volunteers was conducted in 4 phases and he urged the volunteers to value whatever they have learnt during the course of training. He also informed that the DDMA, West Garo Hills is planning to organize a program with the chief minister at District Auditorium, Tura, in future.

The District Disaster Management Officer, JD Sangma, while delivering the welcome address, informed that the 4 phases of the Aapda Mitra training for the community volunteers were sanctioned by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) where the resource persons from the Police, Medical, Fire and Emergency Services, Civil Defense and Home Guards, Meghalaya Police Radio Organization, State Disaster Response Force and others have participated. Further, he informed that the services of the community volunteers or the first responders for disaster will be utilized during times of disaster of any kind. He also informed that there are 200 trained Aapda Mitra volunteers spread across the district.

The others who spoke on the occasion included the Deputy Controller of Civil Defense, SR Sangma and the representative of the DM&HO.

During the function, the chief guest also distributed the certificates to the volunteers and the trophies to the best group and the best volunteer.

The Field Engineer, CK Marak, proposed the vote of thanks.

