Make paper leak investigation updates public: People's Party of Arunachal

Itanagar: The People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) has called upon the state government to bring every update of the investigation and action taken concerning the recent APPSC examination paper leak fiasco into the public domain.

The PPA, in a statement on Saturday, said, although the state government has recommended a CBI probe into the matter, the party is of the strong opinion that the scope for investigation must be broadened.

“Simultaneously, every effort should be made to revamp and overhaul the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and its functioning,” PPA secretary general Kaling Jerang said.

Citing a similar instance of paper leakage in the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Examination, Jerang said an SIT investigation was carried out into the case then as well, however, the facts of the case and the action taken have been absent from the public domain.

“There was massive public uproar back then too. But having properly analyzed the aftermath of the events, it is very much evident that nothing concrete was initiated on part of the state government. Such instances have greatly affected the morale of the aspirants and the confidence of the masses in an institution like the APPSC,” the PPA secretary general said.

Jerang further said the APPSC over the last many years has failed to live up to the expectations of the people, more particularly the aspirants who have been toiling day and night for a fair chance at recruitment to the prestigious state civil services.

“Lives and careers of thousands of aspirants and the young students are at stake. There should not be any room for error,” he said, extending the PPA’s support to the demands of the aspirants for complete revamping and overhauling of the APPSC.

The PPA, which is also the lone regional political party of Arunachal, has further called upon the state government to immediately convene an all-party meeting on the matter.

The APPSC paper leakage incident came to light after one Gyamar Padung, a candidate of the APPSC examination himself, filed a police complaint before the Itanagar police station on August 29 claiming that he suspected that the AE (civil) examination paper had been leaked.

A case was accordingly registered at the Itanagar police station and 10 persons including APPSC deputy secretary and deputy controller of examination Taket Jerang have been arrested in the case so far.

Besides recommending a CBI probe into the case, the state government recently suspended APPSC secretary Jayanta Kumar Ray and joint secretary and controller of examination Suraj Gurung, while commission chairman Nipo Nabam resigned from his post on October 14 amid mounting pressure from several quarters over the issue.

