Annapurna Group to tap IPO route by 2025

There are not many companies from the Northeast which raise money from IPO.

A FMCG company from Northeast- Annapurna Group is tapping the IPO (Initial Public Offering) route by 2025.

Annapurna Group, a market leader in Northeast India and having a significant presence in West Bengal, now plans to tap the national market in a phased manner, apart from consolidating its presence and market share in the states where they are present.

An initial public offering or stock launch is a public offering in which shares of a company are sold to institutional investors and usually to retail investors. There are not many companies from the Northeast that have tapped the IPO route.

Annapurna Group currently has more than 900 full-time employees working in Guwahati (Headquarters), Siliguri and Kolkata and is a key player in five thriving categories of food products, namely, Dairy, Health Drinks, Fruit Drinks, Juices & Agro-based products, providing a mix of traditional and modern offerings for a cross-section of consumers. In the Diary category, the Group is already a market leader and noteworthy among its products is Annapurna Ghee.

The Rs 300 Crore Group, which has concentrated big time on Research & Development in the recent past will be investing Rs300 crore by 2025 for their expansion – in terms of foraying into new markets, new product development and marketing initiatives. Of this, the investment amount earmarked for the North Eastern market is to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

“After consolidating our presence in the North-East, we are looking to enhance our footprints and market share in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand& Orissa, where we have a selective presence as well as get a foothold in other metros to begin with. We will shortly be introducing here several products from our range of Juices, Sauces and Dips, all with the great taste and trademark assurance of purity that Annapurna stands for” said Mr Subir Ghosh, Managing Director, Annapurna Group.

He said by 2025, we plan to ensure our presence in all geographical locations of India and we would be also looking for export options. A new category of products is also in the offing catering to emerging consumer tastes and preferences. Furthermore, we plan to introduce a new line of Ayurveda-based products and commission a new plant soon for catering to this segment exclusively. With the Company currently valued at Rs 1000 Crore, we plan to raise funds through private equity to the tune of Rs 300 crores by end of 2023 and finally go for an IPO in 2025,” he said.

Fundaaz fruit drink also has a major presence and its Lemon variant is a market leader in its category in the North East ahead of established mega brands. The other brands from the company stable include Sprint (Packaged Drinking Water & Club Soda), Diptips (Sauces, Spreads & Condiments), Wondergravi (a ready-to-cook range where a tasty dish can be prepared in just 10 minutes), Pickle Story (Pickles), URBAN.ORNG (Naturally Squeezed Orange Drink), URBAN.HARVST (Cereals, Pulses & Spices) & Café Dairy (Lassi, Buttermilk, Flavoured Milks & Milk Shakes).

It has launched more than 30 well-defined and popular products in different categories like Dairy, Fruit Preserves, Condiments, Pickles, Ready-to-Cook packs, ORS, Soft Drinks, Honey, etc. with sizeable market shares in Eastern India.

Currently, Annapurna Group has three plants, all of which are present in Guwahati and one plant in Meerut. Plans are in place for coming up with 4 more plants by 2025, to be set up in Assam, West Bengal, and North and South India where the company will produce Beverages, Ayurvedic Products, Cereals and Food Grains.

The company, understandably, is quite bullish about its flagship product, Annapurna Ghee. It remains firmly the market leader in the North East and is fast gaining sizeable market shares in West Bengal. Currently, it is available to customers across India through e-commerce sites.

The company is also in the process of re-launching a wide range of sauces and condiments. Currently, the products are available across 12 states in the Eastern region of India. The company will be penetrating now in NCR, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Karnataka& Hyderabad within a span of the next 12 – 18 months.

“At Annapurna Group, quality is a way of life at every level – from massive collection, processing and distribution network, the highest level of hygiene is maintained. We manufacture superior quality products from automated machines, made in state-of-the-art infrastructure technology processing unit. Annapurna has always believed that the kitchen is the heart of every home. It nourishes, cares and brings the family together over meals. Our Brand philosophy for 70 years has been to always fulfil the consumers’ “Right To Purity”, added Mr Ghosh.

