Guwahati: In a shocking incident, a dengue patient in Uttar Pradesh’s Pyagaraj died after he was allegedly given ‘mousambi juice’ instead of plasma.

The 32-year-old patient, identified as Pradeep Pandey, was admitted to the Global Hospital and Trauma Centre on October 17.

The relatives of the patient were allegedly supplied mousambi juice in a bag marked as ‘plasma’ at the hospital. The patient’s family alleged that his condition deteriorated after a transfusion from one of the bags supplied by the hospital.

Later, the patient was shifted to another private hospital where he died.

According to family members, the doctors at the second hospital told them that the ‘platelet’ bag was fake and a mix of chemicals and sweet lime or mousambi juice.

The hospital, where the incident took place, has now been sealed. The family of the patient has demanded strict action against the hospital staff.

The hospital in question has refuted the allegations, saying the platelets were procured by the relatives of the patients themselves.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has ordered a probe into the incident after the family alleged that mousambi juice drip was given to the patient in place of plasma.

In a tweet, Deputy CM Pathak said, “Taking cognisance of the viral video at the hospital where a dengue patient was transfused with sweet lemon juice instead of platelets, on my directive the hospital was sealed and the platelet packets have been sent for testing. If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the hospital.”

जनपद प्रयागराज में झलवा स्थित ग्लोबल हॉस्पिटल द्वारा डेंगू मरीज को प्लेटलेट्स की जगह मोसम्मी का जूस चढ़ा देने के वायरल वीडियो का संज्ञान लेते हुए मेरे द्वारा दिये गए आदेशों के क्रम में तत्काल हॉस्पिटल को सील कर दिया गया है एवं प्लेटलेट्स पैकेट को जाँच हेतु भेजा गया है — Brajesh Pathak (@brajeshpathakup) October 20, 2022

The Chief Medical Officer ordered that Global Hospital and Trauma Centre where the incident took place must be shut down. Besides, the district administration has ordered a three-member committee to probe the matter. Prayagraj District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said, “An inquiry is underway and the platelets will also be tested.”

However, a preliminary enquiry into the incident has revealed medical negligence.

