The firecracker industry of Assam has a “sparkling” history dating back more than 135 years.

In India, one of the most well-liked products is firecrackers. They have been in use for many years and are still in use now. Festivals, weddings, and other memorable occasions are celebrated with firecrackers. Today’s market offers a wide variety of firecrackers, but some of them have grown to be so well-known that it’s difficult to find them now.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

This sector has been around for a while and is regarded as one of the main industries in Assam. A major part of this Firecracker industry is based out of Barpeta in Lower Assam.

Firecrackers are a great way to celebrate festivals and occasions like Independence Day or Diwali, but they also come with their share of risks (for example: burning down buildings). As such, many governments have imposed bans on them altogether – especially those who want to protect their people from harm caused by these loud noises during festivities.

Fire Cracker Industry plays a significant role in the economy of Assam

The firecracker industry is a major contributor to Assam’s economy. The firecracker industry has been growing at an exponential rate in recent years, which was mainly due to the increase in demand for handmade firecrackers and their unique cultural significance.

Handmade firecrackers are made with bamboo sticks, chemical powder, and some hard work by artisans who have mastered this craft over many generations. The trend of handmade firecrackers is currently under threat due to a lack of raw materials and high production costs.

Fire Cracker Industry in Assam is going through an alarming time

The industry has seen an increase in competition from machine-made firecrackers, which are cheaper to make and easier to transport, sell and distribute. These factors have led to a decline in demand for handmade fireworks.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As per reports, there are around 15,000 households involved in making handmade firecrackers across 50 villages in Assam.

The small-scale firecracker-making industry in Assam is a highly-skilled, labor-intensive process that requires a lot of raw material.

While handmade firecrackers have been part of the cultural heritage of Assam for centuries, their popularity has been declining as new trends take over. In many parts of India and Pakistan, people now prefer to buy readymade crackers at lower prices than those made by hand.

How firecrackers are made here?

Handmade firecrackers are made with bamboo sticks, chemical powder, and a little bit of hard work.

Firecrackers, the festive crackers that are popular in many parts of the world, are made with bamboo sticks, chemical powder, and a little bit of hard work.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Bamboo is used as a base for the firecracker because it is light but sturdy enough to withstand high pressure during its explosion. The chemical powder is then added to create sparks that travel up through bamboo sticks until they reach their final destination—the end product! This process takes some time and effort: you must first boil your bamboo before applying chemicals or else you run into problems like rotting or cracking. Once finished with this step, your firecracker will be ready for use!

The trend of handmade firecrackers is currently under threat due to a lack of raw materials and high production costs.

Green crackers in Assam

Following the Supreme Court’s order on firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali, everyone is looking for green crackers. But the problem is that green crackers are not easily available in the market.

However, the firecracker industry in Assam has been practicing the art of making eco-friendly crackers for a long time. There’s a village in Assam where people have been producing eco-friendly crackers since 1885. In the past few years, more than 1,100 people have begun making crackers in Ganakkuchi village creating jobs for many and protecting the environment as well. That leaves independent bodies such as the Central Pollution Control Board and state pollution control boards to conduct spot checks on manufacturers.

These crackers, which contain non-polluting chemicals, do not contain any toxic elements.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

GreenCracker is a project developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The process of making these green crackers emits water vapour and carbon dioxide as waste. Green crackers contain non-polluting chemicals, which do not contain any toxic elements. These crackers are made of a combination of sodium nitrate, charcoal, sulphur, and potassium nitrate.

Green crackers are an eco-friendly product that does not pollute the environment. For celebrations, they can be used to light up your home with colors and lights without causing pollution to our planet earth.

The sound of the green crackers is much less than that of conventional crackers

Green crackers are much less noisy than conventional fireworks. In areas where noise pollution is a concern, green crackers can be used without causing any harm to the environment.

The firecracker industry in Assam provides employment opportunities for people from all sections of society. This industry has also provided many women with an opportunity to earn a livelihood and support their families.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read: Green Diwali Ideas: 5 Innovative ways to celebrate pollution-free Diwali

Trending Stories









