Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N. F. Railway seized around 147 kg of ganja on October 15 and 16. The contraband items were recovered from unclaimed bags during regular checks and drives at various stations and trains.

On October 16, the RPF team of Agartala conducted a drive at Agartala railway station. In course of the drive, the team seized 4 unclaimed sacks containing 24 packets of ganja. The ganja that was seized weighed around 60 kg approximately and was valued at Rs 6 lakh. Later, the seized items were handed over to the GRP of Agartala for further course of action.

Acting on specific inputs, a joint team of RPF, Alipurduar and RPF, New Coochbehar on October 16 conducted a drive at New Coochbehar railway station at 15626 DN (Agartala-Deoghar Express). During the drive, the team seized 4 unclaimed cotton sacks containing ganja. The seized ganja worth approximately Rs. 5.68 lakh weighed around 56.8 kg. The seized items were further handed over to the GRP of New Coochbehar for further course of action.

Between October 15 and 16, the RPF of N.F. Railway conducted drives against contraband items at Agartala, Dimapur, Kamakhya, and New Coochbehar railway stations and trains and recovered a total of 12 unclaimed bags and 7 unclaimed packets of contraband items, weighing a total of 147 kg approximately that valued around Rs 14.7 lakh. The items were seized and handed over to the respective OC/GRP of the stations for further course of action.

It may be mentioned that the RPF of N. F. Railway towards their objective of a drug-free country, is constantly vigil towards activities related to smuggling and transportation of contraband items at various railway stations and trains so as to make the nation drug-free.

