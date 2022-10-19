Rudraprayag: Autopsy of all seven people killed in a helicopter crash near Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath was conducted on Wednesday, an official said here.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Parihar said the bodies were brought from the accident spot, after which the post-mortem was conducted.

Arrangements are being made to send the bodies to relatives by helicopter, he added.

Parihar said on a request of relatives of two victims, the bodies were sent to Haridwar by a helicopter while the rest five are being sent to Jollygrant Airport near Rishikesh, from where they will be sent to their kin.

Meanwhile, a team of experts from the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reached the accident spot to conduct a technical investigation into the mishap.

A helicopter ferrying pilgrims from the Kedarnath temple to Guptkashi had crashed into a hill due to poor visibility on Tuesday, killing all six pilgrims and the pilot on the spot.

The chopper — Bell 407 (VT-RPN) and operated by Aryan Aviation — burst into flames at 11.45 am at Dev Darshini in Garud Chatti, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh had said.

The dead were identified as Poorva Ramanuj (26), Kriti Brar (30) and Urvi Brar (25) from Gujarat, and Sujata (56), Prem Kumar and Kala (60) from Tamil Nadu. Pilot Anil Singh (57) hailed from Maharashtra.

The Uttarakhand government has ordered a magisterial inquiry.

