Linthoi, Tulika to headline 1st Khelo India women’s Judo National League

Guwahati: Having won a historic gold at the World Cadet Championship, Manipur’s teenaged judoka Linthoi Chanambam and 2022 Birmingham CWG silver medallist Tulika Maan will lead the roster at the inaugural Khelo India Women’s Judo National League, starting in the national capital from October 20.

Earlier this year, the 16-year-old Linthoi scripted history after defeating Brazil’s Reis Bianca 1-0 by Waza-ari-a throw to clinch the gold medal at the world championships in Sarajevo. The teen sensation’s feat is the country’s first medal in any age-group category at the worlds. Linthoi’s medal holds more significance as no other Indian judoka has ever made a podium finish at any world championship, or the junior worlds.

Tulika, on the other hand, recently bagged the gold medal in women’s +78kg at the 36th National Games in Gandhinagar. She defeated Punjab’s Kanwar Preet Kaur by ippon in the final.

A total of 496 Judokas are set for competition at the IG Stadium in New Delhi. The competitors for the national league are selected based on their ranking and performance from their respective zones, i.e, North, South, East and West. Organised by the Judo Federation of India in association with the sports ministry, the league is a national ranking tournament for women judokas of four zones.

The tournament boasts total prize money of Rs 24.43 lakh across 31 weight categories. According to a SAI statement, an amount of Rs 1.74 crore has been sanctioned for the conduct of the meet.

The tournament will be organized across four age groups – Sub Junior (12-15 years), Cadet (15-17 years), Junior (15-20 years) and Senior (15 years and above). The cash prize will be awarded to the top 7 judokas across the 31 weight categories. Also, the top-ranked 7 Judokas selected from national selection trials and national judo tournaments will compete in the national league.

