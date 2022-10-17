Tura: Meghalaya health and family welfare minister James Sangma laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of the Kherapara Primary Health Centre (PHC) to a Community Health Centre (CHC) at Kherapara in West Garo Hills District.

James Sangma expressed his gratitude to Saleng A Sangma, local MLA, for his initiative and CM Conrad Sangma for his support in fulfilling the dream of the people of the area.

James Sangma said that the present PHC has only two medical officers, but, with its upgradation to a CHC, it will have more facilities with a surgeon, gynaecologist, anesthesiologist, and other specialists with nurses and other para-medical staff.

He also appealed to the people to avail of the health care facilities provided by the state government, such as the Chief Minister’s Safe Motherhood Scheme, a one-of-its-kind in the northeast.

Gambegre MLA Saleng A Sangma thanked the chief minister and health minister, adding that though the PHC in Kherapara is functioning, it is difficult to refer complicated cases as both Dalu and Tura are far.

He urged the men to take care of their wives, especially during pregnancy, since many women die during childbirth. He also advised everyone to take sick people to the hospital and not wait for their condition to worsen as many have lost their lives to such delays.

During the function, the Nokma along with residents of the area submitted a memorandum to Sangma appraising him of the problems and requirements in the area.

It may be mentioned that the Nokma of Kherapara had donated the required land for the CHC.

