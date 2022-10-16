Aizawl: Chief Minister Zoramthanga has said that his government would continue to make massive efforts to promote tourism in the state.

“With a clean environment and beautiful scenery, we have a high potential for eco-tourism. The qualities of our state like a clean environment, and favourable climate conditions, among others, should be used for tourist attraction,” Zoramthanga said while gracing the closing ceremony of the Anthurium festival on Saturday.

After two years of hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the state tourism department organised a two-day Anthurium festival at Reiek resort, about 25 km southwest of Aizawl during October 14-15.

Zoramthanga said that the state is blessed with fertile soil to do various plantations, which could increase the state’s economy.

He said that the state government would continue to take steps to promote tourism and would approach financial institutions if need be.

He added that certain facilities at Reiek resort would be upgraded.

Tourism minister Robert Romawia Royte, who also graced the event, said the state government would implement an ‘infrastructure revolution’ programme along Reiek to Ailawng range.

Projects under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme other projects are in the pipeline, he said.

