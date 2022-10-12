Guwahati: The Meghalaya state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced it will line up candidates in all the 60 seats for the upcoming assembly elections, due in February next year.

This comes after BJP leader Sanbor Shullai asserted that the party would continue to support the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government last week.

Shullai’s comments came almost a month after BJP’s Meghalaya in-charge M Chuba Ao said the party would soon take a call on whether to continue its support to the NPP-led government in the state following allegations of corruption against the Conrad K Sangma dispensation.

The BJP will not withdraw from the alliance, and will complete its stipulated term in the coalition, Shullai had said.

“The BJP would do well in Meghalaya in the upcoming polls as the people are very happy for the schemes being implemented by the BJP-led Central Government,” Meghalaya BJP President Ernest Mawrie said.

In the last assembly polls in 2018, the BJP had nominated 47 candidates, including two women, and won two seats — Pynthorumkhrah (Alexander Laloo Hek) and South Shillong (Sanbor Shullai).

Shullai is now a cabinet minister in the MDA government headed by Chief Minister and NPP President Conrad K Sangma.

While BJP is a junior partner in the NPP-led MDA government, the saffron party’s relations have been deteriorating with the ruling dispensation since last year due to several policy matters.

State BJP leaders had last month threatened to withdraw support from the MDA government. The party is now silent on the pullout decision.

BJP MLA and Minister Shullai recently hinted that his party might not withdraw support from the MDA government.

With state BJP leaders largely silent after their pullout threat, political pundits speculate that the party’s Central leaders did not endorse the state unit’s decision.

Chief Minister Sangma has already termed the state BJP leaders’ threat as “individual decision” with NPP state president WR Kharlukhi describing it as a “total farce”.

Mawrie, former Health and Family Welfare Minister Alexander Laloo Hek, BJP national vice-president and party’s Meghalaya in-charge M Chuba Ao earlier separately stated that though the state party leaders have decided to withdraw support from the MDA government, the final decision would be taken by the Central leadership.

When asked about the reasons behind the decision to quit the ruling coalition almost at the end of the full five-year term, Hek said that “everything will be disclosed and explained in detail at an appropriate time”.

NPP’s relation with the BJP had been gradually souring over various issues, especially after the arrest of BJP state vice-president Bernard N Marak, who was arrested from Uttar Pradesh by the Meghalaya Police on July 25 for allegedly running a brothel in West Garo Hills.

