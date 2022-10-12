Garena’s Free Fire has managed to amass a large fanbase in India due to its high-resolution graphics, continuous updates, and Free Fire Max Redeem Codes.
As the free fire world is constantly changing every day, the Garena Free fire max redeem codes have been updated on the redemption website.
The Indian Government has banned Garena Free Fire, along with various other apps and games like PUBG Mobile. Soon after the original version was banned in India, a lot of players switched to Garena Free Fire Max and search regularly for the its redeem code. Consequently, the demand for in-game rewards has never been higher.
What is Free Fire Max?
Free Fire Max is a graphically advanced version of the standard Free Fire. This version offers better graphics than the original game which lets players enjoy the game in a better manner. Similar to Garena Free Fire, online gamers can form their strategies in Free Fire Max that include landing positions, acquiring weaponry to keep them going in the war zone and supplies, and taking up a fight against the enemy.
How to claim the redeem codes?
The Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes on 12 October, 2022 are available on the official redemption website of Free Fire Max. To know more about the codes please follow the steps below:
– Visit the rewards redemption page of Garena Free Fire (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en)
– Use either of the following- Facebook, Twitter, Apple
ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account.
– Now add 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap on ‘Confirm,’ and
then press ‘Ok.’
– From your in-game mail section, you can collect the associated reward.
Following are the redeem codes for 12 October, 2022:
YTF45BH67JNU
65432IUTFV2B
3H3SZYTX5RFV
ABGVBCNJGOYK
6JM7UIOJ98GY
FDTSRAEDQF12
GHU4RTGYVFVB
RNJ6YI7JCXKI
5QRD12F3BH4J
5IGUYH1NMKO9
IHYGVXSA234T
YGHBVDXFVBHJ
IOI7Y6RFJMLO
OI9TRDATFDCV
HRJTGHBJ2VBG
3H3SZYTX5RFV
FDTSRAEDQF12
GHU4RTGYVFVB
RNJ6Y17JCXKI
5QRD12F3BH4J
5IGUYH1NMKO9
IHYGVXSA234T
YGHBVDXFVBHJ
1017Y6RFJMLO
ABGVBCNJGOYK
6JM7UIOJ98GY
O19TRDATFDCV
HRJTGHBJ2VBG
Also read: What’s all the hype around Garena Free Fire Max about?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal: Heavy rains trigger floods, East Siang on high alert
- Climate risk index shows threats to 90% of the world’s marine species
- Video games may trigger lethal heart problems in some children: Study
- AstraZeneca’s nasal Covid vaccine not as effective as expected: Study
- National Games: Coach dies on way to watch ward’s semifinal bout
- President Murmu on 3-day visit to Tripura, Assam from today