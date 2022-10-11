Kohima: Aphuyemi Football Club (FC) from Zunheboto district is set to represent Nagaland at the Indian Futsal Championship to be held later this year as the team won the 2nd edition of the Nagaland state futsal championship.

Aphuyemi FC remained unbeatable in the state championship which concluded on Sunday night. The team won five matches in the championship to lift the trophy, held at Reiphinyü Badze, Vürie, about 5 km from Kohima.

In the final match, Aphuyemi FC Zunheboto defeated Proper V FC Mon by a 10-6 goal and secured a direct entry to the national Futsal championship scheduled to be held in November. The team’s Toka Achumi scored five goals in the first half while Mon manage to score only a goal.

The winning team continued its lead by a huge score margin in the second half even as the other team managed to add more scores before the final whistle.

The champions also walked away with a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 while the runner-up team received Rs 50,000.

Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) secretary general, Abu Metha, who graced the final ceremony as the guest of honour, in his speech said Nagas need to build their own game strategy and improve the style to be able to compete with players outside the state.

Citing newer football styles like Tiki-taka or Tiqui-taca (ˈtikiˈtaka), a style of play in Spain’s football characterised by short passing and movement, working the ball through various channels, and maintaining possession, Metha suggested that Nagas could also develop game styles that are unique to the Nagas.

He further recommends experts from the football field to put brainstorm and work out on developing a style which will be suitable for the local players.

He also assured of the government’s support in developing football in the State with the help and support of football associations like the Nagaland Football Association.

The three-day championship was organised by Nagaland Football Association and hosted by Kohima District Football Association.

