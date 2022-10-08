Agartala: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of BJP Tripura state president Rajib Bhattacharjee has reconstituted the state’s core committee.

The ruling party has also formed an election committee, which will look after the poll-related developments ahead of the 2023 Assembly Elections and Village Committee polls scheduled to be held in November this year.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Riddled with a series of defections, the saffron party has effected the rejig just a few months before the conclusive polls.

The core committee headed by Bhattacharjee includes senior leaders like CM Manik Saha, his predecessor and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik, MP Rebati Tripura, Minister Ratan Lal Nath and general secretaries of the state BJP unit.

The election committee also has some names in common like Bhattacharjee, CM Saha, Biplab Kumar Deb and the deputy CM.

“Besides the state leaders, BJP’s North East Coordinator Sambit Patra, Union Minister Rituraj Sinha and BJP’s Central Observer for the state Mahesh Sharma have been included in the state’s core committee as the invitee members,” a senior BJP functionary said.

“Our focus is clear. We are working hard across the state for a second term with a bigger majority. The leaders who have proven their merit made it to the state core committee. People who had failed to deliver will be shown the exit door for sure,” the senior BJP leader told EastMojo.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The senior party leader also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to pay a visit to the poll-bound state in the month of November.

“He will be on an official visit but is likely to address a political rally to officially kick-start the party’s poll campaign for the general assembly elections. In addition, BJP’s national general secretary BL Santosh, who has been monitoring all the political developments, might also visit a couple of times ahead of the polls,” the BJP leader said.

Also Read | Tripura: Rehab center says inmate, 28, slipped & died; family cries foul

Trending Stories









