Imphal: Young Leaders Connect (YLC), an annual conclave organised by North East Leaders Connect (NELC), where young change makers and leaders share their ideas and experiences to visualise where they would like to see North East vis-a-vis India in the future, will organise its eighth edition tomorrow to plan a roadmap and strategise on interventions at the grassroots and policy level.

“YLC started in 2011 and I have been associated with it since the beginning…it is a great platform from across multiple fields to come together, and collaborate on initiatives which can support the talent of the northeast…a key agenda of the conference is to look towards the future. We outline the agenda as ‘what is the vision of the northeast in 2030…what do we want to be known for?’” asked Gaurav Gogoi, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha and NELC Governing Council Member, addressing the press conference on October 6, 2022, in Imphal, Manipur.

“This platform of YLC is very unique in terms of the high-level participants and delegates and speakers that it invites…to have a platform where Chief Ministers, sports icons participate. The lovely part of YLC is that it has grown out of the northeast,” added Gogoi.

Apart from various invigorating sessions and discussions, the event will also see the facilitation of young achievers from across various fields in the Northeast.

One of the highlights of the conclave will be a conversation between Mmhonlumo Kikon, National Spokesperson, BJP and Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, where the two will discuss the development of Arunachal Pradesh and what the future holds for the state.

The conclave will facilitate discussions, bringing together policymakers, stakeholders, industry leaders, civil society, academia, and young leaders to deliberate, identify and find a collective response to strengthen partnerships for inclusive growth and development. The initiative was started in 2011 in Kohima.

The North East Leaders Connect (NELC) is a dynamic community and network of like-minded leaders and achievers from North-East India with a vision to act as a catalyst for the promotion of a vibrant and robust economy, good governance, sustaining the ecology, and preserving our cultural identity. As we continue to strive for inclusive growth and development in the Northeast Region and strengthen partnerships, we hope to facilitate this through YLC Conclave discussions.

The 8th edition of the Young Leaders Connect will seek to converge and design reforms and strategic ties that will reshape the economies of the region. The conclave will connect economies, cultures and companies, and explore ways to help businesses and people to excel, align with what the communities are currently building and connect with their aspirations.

The abundant resources of the North East Region should be tapped strategically. By leveraging the inherent potential of the region, North East India has the potential to unleash new economic possibilities. By envisioning future industries and labour markets, investing in the current demographic can raise labour productivity, increase per capita incomes, diversify incomes and become an engine for stable economic growth, produce high-skill talent and create jobs for decades to come. This in return will be an indispensable means to eradicate poverty, increase human development outcomes and establish a virtuous cycle of expanding inclusive economic growth and development.

With these prospects, the NELC Young Leaders Connect 2022, will explore and envisage growth and development in the region. The conclave will facilitate discussions, bringing together policymakers, stakeholders, industry leaders, civil society, academia, and young leaders to deliberate, identify and find a collective response to strengthen partnerships for inclusive growth and development.

