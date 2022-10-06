Shillong is all set to host a two-day-long cultural extravaganza, ‘Tri-Hills Ensemble’, in a bid to promote the heritage of the Khasis, Jaintias and Garos tribes.

The festival will take place from October 14 to October 15 at the premises of the State Central Library. It is being organized by the Westin Enterprise.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Allan West Kharkongor, a member of Westin Enterprise, said the term Tri-Hills alludes to the Rilum Khasi, Rilum Garo and Rilum Jaintia and the ensemble will “celebrate the evolution of culture in the fifty years of statehood”.

“This festival intends to revisit the roots, through folk theatre, cuisine, music, games and handicrafts. More significantly, though, it’s aimed to comprehend the entire thought process and history behind it,” stated Kharkongor.

The unique activities include the representation of a traditional market – Iewduh; which will comprise indigenous fruits and vegetables, wild edibles, local delicacies such as pu-saw, putharo, etc, all available for sale.

The traditional market will comprise food stands, placing some of the iconic delicacies from the state.

Additionally, local brews such as rice beer from Ri-Bhoi and Riwar, Bitchi from Garo Hills and other locally-produced wines will be on sale.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Meanwhile, the ensemble will also present unique performances like the Jabolo from Ri-Bhoi, the Shad Ngoh Krai of Wahkhen and the Shad Miet Raid Mawja.

Theatrical interpretations of freedom fighters such as Phan Nonglait and Kiang Nangbah will also be performed by the Panaliar Group from Jaintia Hills; screenings of folk films, photography & storytelling activities will accompany the musical infotainment and display the evolution of Meghalaya’s culture over the past 50 years.

Also Read | Watch how a village in Kohima is reviving weaving and bamboo craft

Trending Stories









