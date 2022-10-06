Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, in the presence of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) mayor Tame Phassang, on Thursday, inaugurated a gas-cum-electric cremation furnace at the Nirjuli burial ground near here.

Addressing the gathering at the occasion, Mein said the cremation furnace was a long-felt need of the people residing in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

Citing the installation of the machine as a humanitarian service by the IMC, Mein said, “Everyone wishes to send off their loved ones in a dignified way when they leave us forever. To provide a proper place for such final goodbye is a humanitarian service to the society.”

Mein said a crematorium or a burial ground is essential for every community irrespective of the religion they follow.

“Every community follows certain rituals to bid a proper farewell to their loved ones. Also, we are duty bound to provide such facilities to the people of all faiths and beliefs,” Mein said. He added that crematoriums should also be constructed in all the district headquarters of the state.

The deputy chief minister also unveiled the signages that have been installed at several locations of Itanagar by the municipal corporation under the Smart City Project.

Mein said that signages are a symbol of a Smart City which will help visitors, especially tourists, to locate important landmarks and recreational avenues without difficulty.

The deputy chief minister also lauded the initiatives taken up by the IMC under the leadership of Phassang.

“The IMC’s effort to keep Itanagar beautiful, clean and green despite workforce shortage and other challenges is commendable,” he said.

Mein further asked the IMC to create amenities for livelihood like night shops for local handloom and handicraft products and to upgrade the existing vegetable market sheds for women into permanent sheds in collaboration with financial institutions like NABARD.

“The IMC can be a role model for other towns and cities of the state. If we start something good in the capital, it will be automatically emulated in the rest of the state,” he said while assuring all support of the state government to the corporation in all its people-centric initiatives.

Mein further appealed to the people of the ICR to develop a civic sense and help in keeping the region neat and clean.

