Meghalaya ranks second in tap water coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission

Shillong: Meghalaya was awarded second place for good tap water coverage in the rural areas as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) on Sunday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The award was conferred by President of India Droupadi Murmu and was received by Meghalaya minister-in-charge of the Public Health Engineering Department, Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar.

The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, commemorated the Swachh Bharat Diwas (SBD) on Sunday wherein the exemplary works done by states and Union Territories were awarded.

The functionality assessment of tap connections was conducted by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, through a third party, Hindustan Thompson Pvt. Ltd, in rural areas of all states and Union Territories in 2022. On the basis of the results of the said exercise, the well-performed states were felicitated during the event.

Based on the exercise carried out for more than 60% tap water coverage category, Puducherry and Goa were felicitated; in less than 60% tap water coverage category Tamil Nadu and Meghalaya secured the first and second positions.

To date, the PHE department in the state has completed 40 per cent of the work with the maximum of the JJM implemented in Garo Hills.

In August this year, Tongkhar had mentioned that the JJM will be completed by March 2024 deadline. He had mentioned that the department has sanctioned the scheme for almost 5,45,000 households of which 5,89,888 households were targeted.

Several challenges were also met while implementing the scheme. Apart from the terrain, heavy rains this year caused a major hindrance, Tongkhar had said.

