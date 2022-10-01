Bharti Airtel launches 5G in 8 cities, to cover India by 2024

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel is launching 5G telecom services in eight cities, including four metros, on Saturday and will progressively cover the entire country by March 2024, its chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said.
Speaking at the IMC 2022, he said the nation’s oldest private telecom operator is launching 5G mobile services in eight major cities and will cover most parts by March 2023 and the entire country by March 2024.
