Guwahati: Fans of Arunachal singer Rito Riba, a contestant in the Season 13 of the Indian Idol, have demanded the singer be brought back to the reality show. Riba, a singer from Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh was denied a spot in the popular despite being a clear favourite of both viewers as well as judges.

Expressing anger and disappointment at the judge’s decision to not include Riba in the next round, fans took to change.org, to make two petitions for his return to the show.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Bring Rito Riba back as wild card,” said one of the petitions. While one petition has over 1600 signatures, the other has over 4,000 signatures at the time of filing this report.

“Please bring Rito Riba back on public demand. We really want to see him perform,” the fans said.

Meanwhile, Rito has thanked his fans through social media for their love and support.

He recently shared a post in which the show’s judge Vishal Dadlani gave an offer to Riba, calling him a star. This post too is going viral on the internet.

Rito started getting noticed when he began streaming his songs on YouTube in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He moved to Mumbai in 2021 to follow his dreams. He auditioned for shows to showcase his talents and got his big break in 2022 when he was selected to compete in the Indian Idol. He has also recorded an original album for Desi Music Factory.

Other fans have taken to Twitter to voice their disappointment.

See more #indianidol13 disappointed in the show!

Been a follower since eternity, but…no more!#Ritoriba deserved to be in the galas!

Anyway, saved me a lot of time this year.

Thank you #fremantle #SonyLIV #sonytv #indianidol — Sourabh Singh (@meetbooklovers) September 25, 2022

Also read | Tripura: Several teachers injured in lathi charge, tear gas shelling

Trending Stories









