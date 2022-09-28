Tawang: The 8th edition of Tawang Festival, one of the most vibrant cultural festivals of Arunachal Pradesh is all set to be held here from October 28 to 31 next.

This was on Tuesday informed by festival director Tseten Chombay who said that all efforts would be made to make the festival as vibrant as possible.

The calendar event of the Arunachal Pradesh government is being held after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Tawang Festival is one of the major cultural festivals of the state and as well as the north east region and there shall be no compromise in its preparation or conduct,” Chombay, who was addressing a preliminary meeting with regards to the festival here, said.

Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi in a meeting to discuss Tawang Festival

Chombay also proposed conducting village tours for the visiting tourists as a part of the festival so as to encourage villagers to “adopt the mechanism of self-sustenance”.

Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi said the Tawang festival is a roadmap of the state government towards achieving sustainable tourism.

“The festival should be commercialized now so that the unemployed youths and others can take the benefit of the platform provided to them during the three-day event,” he said.

Tashi suggested that the village tour programme for tourists, if implemented, may be outsourced to villagers for its sustenance, however, the publicity and facilitation to tourists may be done by festival committee, tour operators and hoteliers.

The MLA further stressed on proper conduct of the festival and extended his best wishes to the organizing committee.

Tawang deputy commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo sought cooperation from the stakeholders for smooth conduct of the festival and said that more review meetings would be called in the days to come for better coordination.

Tawang district tourism officer Tsering Dekey also spoke on the occasion.

