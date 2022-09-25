Itanagar: The Assam Rifles have signed an MoU with Axis Bank and the National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) for setting up the Patkai 30 Centre of Excellence and Wellness at Jairampur in Changlang district.

The centre aims to support 30 underprivileged, but meritorious students from southern Arunachal to prepare for various competitive entrance examinations to India’s premier institutions in engineering and related streams.

The centre would also help students prepare for exams conducted by the National Testing Agency such as the BS-MS dual degree programmes in IISER, NISER, ICAR, IIPR, CDRI and CDRC.

This project is the third of its kind by Assam Rifles in the Northeast. The others are in Nagaland and Manipur.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed at the Garrison Headquarters of 19 Assam Rifles in the presence of Major General Vikas Lakhera, Inspector General Assam Rifles (North), Brigadier Swaran Singh, Commander 25 Sector Assam Rifles, Jabir Hussain Rahim, Corporate head of Axis Bank, Rohit Shrivastava, managing trustee and CEO of NIEDO, and other senior representatives from the state government.

Students at the centre, to be set up on the Assam Rifles premises at Jairampur, will be entitled to free residential coaching focusing on strengthening their overall mental well-being.

NIEDO will be the implementing agency providing the coaching and training expertise.

Major General Lakhera said the MoU has been a significant milestone in the people-centric approach of Assam Rifles. He assured complete support from the paramilitary force towards the successful implementation of this initiative

Rahim said the bank is privileged to partner with the Assam Rifles and NIEDO for the centre. Under the programme, the eligible candidates shall be selected by NIEDO in consultation with the Assam Rifles.

