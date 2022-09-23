Festive fervour: Early salary disbursal for Assam govt employees

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday directed the finance department to begin early disbursal of salaries for all state government employees in view of the forthcoming festive season.



“Durga Puja and festive holidays are starting from October 2, and to ensure unhindered celebrations, the chief minister directed the department to start disbursing salaries from September 29,” an official release here said.

”This is in appreciation of the commitment and dedication of the government employees. We care for our employees,” the release said quoting Sarma.

Salaries of state government employees are usually credited in the first week of every month.

