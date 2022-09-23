Tinsukia: Two persons who had been posing as a married couple and staying at a hotel in Assam’s Tinsukia district for over one month with alleged fake identity documents have been arrested, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Police are looking into possible links of the duo with any anti-India groups, the officer said.

Tinsukia Superintendent of Police, Debojit Deuri said the duo, of whom the man hailed from Karnataka and the woman from Jammu and Kashmir, were staying at a hotel here as a married couple since August 16, though there are doubts about their marital status.

“They had used fake identity cards for the hotel accommodation. The Army had doubts over them, and when the matter of fake cards came to light, the Army personnel lodged an FIR at the Tinsukia Sadar police station,” he said.

On the basis of the FIR, they were arrested on Thursday evening, Deuri added.

The SP said the main allegation against them is the use of fake identity cards, though the possibility of them having links from ISI or jihadis is also being looked into.

Deuri also said the duo has been changing their versions during the police investigation and their statements are being verified.

“It will take us some time to verify their statements. But investigations are on,” the SP added.

