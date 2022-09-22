Pasighat: The Pasighat police have arrested a murder accused who had been absconding for about two years.

The accused, Suku Deo Gowala, a native of Dimow Samjuli village in Silapathar, Assam was wanted in connection with a murder that took place in December 2020.

East Siang superintendent of police Sumit Kumar Jha said that Gowala had come to Niglok village under the Ruksin sub-division around two years ago to meet his mother who lived with his stepfather.

“The very next evening, Gowala had a heated argument with his stepfather following which he hacked him to death using a machete. After committing the crime, the accused instantly fled to Assam in the wee hours of the same night,” the SP said.

A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Gowala and inspector Abraham Taying was deputed as the investigating officer for the case.

SP Jha said the accused, after fleeing to Assam, had been constantly changing his location to hide from police.

Gowala’s mother, who was the complainant in the case, had also joined him later after selling all the immovable properties they owned.

“The accused had been travelling to different parts of Assam disguised as a worker in order to conceal himself. A non-bailable warrant of arrest was also issued against him by the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pasigha, which was endorsed to Assam Police but the warrants were returned as un-executed,” SP Jha said.

The SP further informed that a reliable input on Gowala’s whereabouts was received on September 20 by inspector Taying and the matter then liaised with Jonai and Silapathar police.

Following the information, Taying along with constables Rengtu Rangai, Kaling Perme and Kaling Tayeng rushed to Assam and entered the village where Gowala was hiding.

Gowala was then gheraoed from all directions and later arrested.

SP Jha, who was constantly monitoring and supervising the case, congratulated the team led by inspector Taying for their dedication and bravery.

