Shillong: At least 62 projects had overshot their scheduled completion dates by over one or more than 10 years in Meghalaya resulting in time and cost overruns besides denying benefits to the beneficiaries, a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India tabled in the Assembly said.

At least nine projects worth over Rs 233 crore were delayed by over 10 years and the total expenditure on these incomplete projects was Rs 165.39 crore, the report stated.

Since 2018, a total of 32 projects worth over Rs 1,638 crore are incomplete and the expenditure incurred so far is Rs 214.37 crore, it stated.

The CAG report stated that delays in completing projects led to time overruns and cost overruns, besides denying the desired benefits to the beneficiary.

