New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called on former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh at Singh’s residence here on Saturday.
Dhankhar was accompanied by his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankhar to his residence.
The vice president shared a video in which he could be seen interacting with Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur.
“Hon’ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr Sudesh Dhankhar called on former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji and Smt Gursharan Kaur Ji at their residence in New Delhi today,” Dhankhar said in a tweet.
Also read | Manipur: NABARD launches ‘Border Area Integrated Sustainable Farming’
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: TMC MDC tells GHADC to oppose CrPC, CPC in Garo Hills
- Wobble in Moon’s orbit vs world’s largest die-off of mangroves
- VP Dhankhar calls upon former PM Manmohan Singh
- What does it take to make a ‘technical’ series like Trojan in Assamese?
- Manipur: Ukhrul, Kamjong residents say Assam Rifles re-creating ‘fear psychosis’
- Tripura starts ‘governance’ drive ahead of polls, hikes pension 100%