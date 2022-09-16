Imphal: Manipur government on Thursday constituted a 15-member committee to oversee the accurate publication of books on the history, culture, tradition and geography of the state.

An order issued by Dr Nivedita Lairenlakpam, joint secretary, Higher and Technical Education department, stated that many books are being published about the state contributing to our repository of centuries of knowledge of our past, civilisations and cultures.

It has come to the knowledge of the state government that some books published on the history, culture, tradition and geography of the state contain material which may either distort facts or disturb the peaceful coexistence among the various communities in the state, the order stated.

To ensure that books on the history, culture, tradition and geography of the state are published with accurate information, the governor of Manipur constituted a committee with the members to accord approval for the publication of books on such topics, it said.

As per the order issued, the committee constituted of education minister, Manipur as the chairperson and the director of University and Higher Education as the member secretary.

It further informed that the individual/group desirous of publication of books on the history, culture, tradition and geography of the state may apply to the director of University and Higher Education, Manipur.

The submission must include a copy of the book manuscript that shall place the matter before the committee for its approval, it said. The committee shall convene its meeting as and when required, it added.

Also, the order mentioned that any publication of books which contains material which may either distort facts or disturb the peaceful coexistence among the various communities in the state shall be liable to be punished under the relevant law.

