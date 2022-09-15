Meghalaya pursuing ILP seriously, says CM Sangma

Shillong: Even as Meghalaya continues to wait for the Government of India to approve the resolution to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP), Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday reminded the Assembly that he has been pursuing the matter seriously.

Sangma, who was responding to a question raised by Mawlai MLA PT Sawkmie, responded that he had written to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) twice and also submitted one memorandum to Amit Shah when he visited Shillong last year.

Sawkmie stated that the Assembly unanimously passed a resolution in 2019, yet, there has been no progress with the GOI to implement ILP in the state.

“The issue of ILP is a major concern for the citizens of the state. Since the matter is more than two years (old), I felt right if the government can bring back a resolution to remind the GoI of the demand to implement ILP…,” said Sawkmie. He also cited Manipur, and how they had passed a resolution three times in the Assembly to remind the GOI.

The CM stated that they have expressed and shown seriousness on this issue by passing a resolution. He added that post that he has followed up with GOI wrote to him (Shah) twice. “Even at an unofficial level we have made continuous efforts but this is a process and requires continuous engagement but we are trying our best. The fact that we passed a resolution is the most serious step we have taken to date to show our concern and stand on ILP,” said Sangma.

Sawkmie suggested that he can appoint a senior Minister and senior officials to pursue the matter, if not maybe entrust the three MPs to pursue the matter.

