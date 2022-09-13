Silchar: Assam Police arrested a person named Sudip Nath and his father in connection with the mysterious death of his wife at Bilpar in Katlicherra in southern Assam’s Hailakandi district on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Payel Nath, was a teacher by profession.

As per reports, Payel died under mysterious circumstances at her house in Bilpar, about 38 km from Hailakandi town, on Monday afternoon after which her husband took her body to the Katlicherra primary health centre.

Sources in the police said Katlicherra police were informed about Payel’s death by a doctor of the Katlicherra PHC over the phone after her husband Sudip Nath went to the PHC with the body, following which a team of policemen reached the PHC and brought the body to the Katlicherra police station.

Surajit Choudhury, Deputy superintendent of police, said, “Payel’s mother Monimala Nath claimed that her daughter was murdered. She has also sought a high-level inquiry into the incident.”

Katlicherra circle officer P. Biswas later carried out the inquest procedure. The body thereafter was sent to S. K. Roy civil hospital in Hailakandi for post-mortem.

Payel’s mother Monimala Nath told the police that Payel got married to Sudip in 2019 and they have a two-and-a-half years old daughter. Payel was often tortured physically and mentally by Sudip after their marriage. Sudip always used to take away her salary from her for which Payel would remain in distress, she added.

“Last year, Payel came to our home in Malua and stayed there for months, leaving Sudip and his family as she was frustrated with her husband. She returned to her husband’s house in Bilpar after Sudip’s father Sunil Nath intervened and assured her that she would not have to face any disturbance from Sudip,” Monimala told the police.

She suspected ‘foul play’ in Payel’s death and demanded that the matter be investigated properly.

On Monday evening, Payel’s husband Sudip Nath and her father-in-law Sunil Nath were detained by police in connection with the incident. Later, they were arrested.

However, during police interrogation, Sudip said his wife died by suicide and claimed he and his father have no links with Payel’s death.

