Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s rally in Hyderabad on Friday had an uninvited guest who tried to tear away the mic from its stand, leaving the BJP leader baffled.

The person was seen saying something to the Assam CM.

The man, wearing a magenta scarf, the colour of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao or KCR’s party, was overpowered and taken off the stage quickly.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is currently in Hyderabad as a guest of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti for the Ganesh festival.

Hitting out at the Telangana CM, Sarma said to ANI, “Chief Minister KCR speaks about BJP-free politics, but we speak about dynasty-free politics. We still see pictures of his son and daughter in Hyderabad. Country’s politics should be free from dynastic politics,”

He further added, “A government should be for the country, for the people, but never for a family. The country has a liberal front and an orthodox one, and polarisation between the two has always existed.”

Ahead of the next year’s state elections in Telangana, both BJP and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have been attacking each other in recent months.

