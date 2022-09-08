A video showing a scuffle inside a cricket stadium has gone viral on social media. People sharing the video claim that the brawl took place during the recent match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Asia Cup 2022.

The video shows people shouting, punching and hurling chairs at one another. A user shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “After win #Pakistan quarrel between Afghanistan vs Pakistan fans. #PakvsAfg #AsiaCup2022.”

Click here for the archived link.

The video was also widely shared on Facebook by many people with similar claims. (Click here and here for archived links). However, EastMojo found out that these claims are misleading as the incident took place in 2019.

Fact-Check:

We fragmented the video into keyframes using the video analysing tool InViD and performed a reverse search on one of the keyframes. This led us to a Facebook video published on June 29, 2019.

We ran another reverse image search on a different keyframe of the video. This time we found this report published by The Sun on June 29, 2019. According to the report the incident took place at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds in England.

The crowd engaged in a clash after Pakistan’s victory over Afghanistan at the ICC World Cup 2019, The Sun reported.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan fans were seen hurling bottles, backpacks and BINS as well as trading punches at Headingley. According to Sky cricket writer Saj Sadiq, one bottle hit the glass in front of the press box. Reports claim that a number of fans were evicted from the stadium after scuffles in the crowd” it said.

We performed a Google search using relevant keywords and found several news reports related to the incident. According to this report published by Outlook on June 29, 2019, a scuffle broke out between the fans of the two teams even outside the Headingley Stadium on the same day.

“A scuffle broke out between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans outside Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds on Saturday during an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match between the two countries after an aircraft was spotted flying in the area that unfurled a ‘Justice for Balochistan’ banner in the sky,” the report said.

From the above-mentioned reports, we can safely conclude that the viral video is not from the recent Asia Cup match played between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Sharjah.

