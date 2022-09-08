Assam: Start-up ecosystem's progress in state fast-paced, says CM

Guwahati: The start-up ecosystem in Assam may have started late but its progress has been fast-paced, creating a beacon of hope for the youths of the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“The start-up ecosystem in the country has brought in a new wave in the global economy and the youths have been able to take advantage of this,” Sarma said at an event organised to celebrate Assam’s start-up ecosystem on Wednesday.

He pointed out that in the States’ Startup Ranking 2021, Assam was recognised as a leader in the category of developing a startup ecosystem.

The chief minister also congratulated the seven prop-tech start-ups selected by Gruhas Aspire, a start-up accelerator focused on high-potential prop-tech startups in India.

Sarma said that incubated startups from both cohorts had impacted around 3.4 lakh lives and provided direct employment opportunities to 260.

“Meanwhile, 76 start-ups from two cohorts generated Rs 42.6 crore revenue and 54 incubated startups from three cohorts raised cumulative external funding of Rs 30 crore during the financial year 2020-21,” the CM added.

