Meghalaya: NIA chargesheet against HNLC cadres won't affect peace talks, says CM

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday informed that the charge sheet filed by the NIA against four members of the banned militant group HNLC will not disrupt the proposed peace talks.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against four members of the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) for their alleged involvement in an explosion that took place behind staff quarters of Star Cement Factory Colony Lane in Meghalaya in 2020.

Talking to media persons, CM Sangma stated that formal talks with the banned outfit will begin soon. The CM said the peace talks will continue and assured that the government will impress upon the Ministry of Home Affairs that the charge sheet does not hinder the peace talks with the outfit.

The CM added that the investigation was being carried out by an independent agency of the MHA, and so the case against the HNLC members should not affect the peace talks.

“Let me give assurance that we will ensure that there is no kind of hurdle or problem because of these investigations. These are independent investigations by an independent agency, and so it should not affect the peace talks,” Sangma said.

