Guwahati: A massive fire broke out in two motor vehicle showrooms located near the Basistha area of Guwahati on Wednesday morning. Fire engulfed the Benelli & Isuzu showrooms and resulted in a property loss of over Rs 10 crore. No casualties were reported.

As many as six Isuzu cars and eight Benelli motorcycles were gutted in the fire.

The fire and emergency services department reached the site within 15 minutes of being informed and nine fire extinguisher trucks were pressed into the rescue operation.

“There was no electricity supply in the early morning hours in our area today. After the electricity supply resumed, we noticed huge flames coming out of the showrooms at around 6.15 am. It could have been due to a short circuit,” a nearby resident said.

Many cars were stored in the godown located behind the showrooms. After the fire broke out, an LPG cylinder that was stored inside the property also burst. Gallons of petrol and diesel was also stored on the premises.

“We were able to recover the cars that were in the godown safely. Luckily, no casualties were reported as the showrooms were shut in the morning hours. We managed to contain the fire before it could spread to the next building,” a fire department personnel said.

The showroom authorities stated that they were in the process of evaluating the exact loss. The showrooms that caught fire were the only facility for Isuzu and Benelli in the Northeast.

Sanjive Narayan is the managing director of Isuzu Northeast and Benelli.

