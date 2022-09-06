Bengal reports 89 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Kolkata: West Bengal on Monday recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 21,07,977, a health department bulletin said.
The COVID-19 death toll rose to 21,475 as two more persons succumbed to the disease, it said.
A total of 5,057 samples were tested on the day with a positivity rate of 1.76 per cent, the bulletin said.
The state currently has 2,002 active COVID-19 cases while 20,84,500 people have recovered from the disease, including 255 during the day.
The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.89 per cent.
Bengal had reported 181 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Sunday.
A total of 2,63,27,898 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.
