Kohima: Zasivi FC, a local futsal team from Jotsoma, on Saturday emerged as the champion of the 1st Kohima District Futsal Championship after defeating Lhouchalie FC Meriema with a scoreline of 7-2 in the final match played at L Viluo FIFA Pro Turf at Meriema.

The champion team walked away with a cash prize of Rs 30,000 along with a trophy and citations, while the runner-up team received a cash prize of Rs 20,000 along with a trophy and citations.

The awards were presented by the president of Angami Sports Association (ASA), Lhoubeizo Mere Kesiyie, who graced the closing ceremony as the guest of honour.

Speaking at the event, Kesiyie urged the players to be sincere and disciplined in their sports discipline.

While futsal is a relatively new sport in the state, he hoped that with the support of trained referees, coaches and leaders, local futsal players would be on par with the rest of the world.

Expressing confidence in the talents of local players, he said the state has the potential to excel in the sport and produce sportspersons who can compete at the national and international levels.

Earlier in the first semi-final match, Lhouchalie FC Meriema defeated Circle FC Meriema with a score of 5-1, while Zasivi FC Jotsoma beat Sechü Zubza FC with a score of 3-1.

Man of the matches in the quarter final matches were Petevizo Kezieo (Lhouchalie FC), Khiuwangbo Kaurinta (Sechü Zubza FC), Kenei Viluo (Circle FC) and Kedolhuvo (Zasivi FC).

In the two semi-final matches and the final, the man-of-the-match was awarded to Menoneikho Nakhro, Menguzelie Rutsa and Kevisanyü Peseyie respectively.

The team of referees officiating the matches were Meyieto Sachü, Mechievilie Yashü, Khrieneisa Üsou, Michael Dul, Takatemsu and Kezevituo Vizo.

The two-day championship was organised by the Kohima District Football Association (KDFA).

The winner, Zasivi FC Joysoma, will now represent Kohima district in the upcoming Nagaland futsal championship to be held soon.

