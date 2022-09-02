Champhai: In a major successful operation against anti-national activities, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector, Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered war-like stores on Thursday.

Based on specific information, the operation was carried out at Vakatkai, near Tyao River of Champhai district.

The Assam Rifles team had information of possible smuggling of war-like stores at Vakatkai, near Tyao River and intercepted one civil vehicle in the general area of Vakatkai for spot-checking.

During the checking, war-like stores, including two China-made walkie-talkies, three safety fuses, 9 detonators, and 17 gelatin sticks were recovered from Vanlalchhunga, a 30-year old resident of Zokhawthar, Champhai district.

Use of such war-like stores could have endangered the lives of innocent people and led to various illegal activities.

Vanlalchhunga and the seized items were handed over to the Champhai Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings.

