Guwahati: IIT-Guwahati will be the first IIT in the country to have a Centre for Advanced Research on Diagnostics in Cancer (C-CARD).

The MoU between the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati and Karkinos Healthcare Private Limited (KHPL) for research collaboration was signed on the 29th Foundation Day of IIT Guwahati on September 1.

The MoU was signed between Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT-Guwahati and R Venkataramanan, Chief Executive Officer, Karkinos Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

The centre will be operated by KHPL at the IIT-Guwahati premises. The primary aim of the centre is to work on research relating to advanced and affordable diagnostics solutions for non-communicable diseases, primarily cancer, for patients from across the country.

Speaking during the MoU signing event Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Director, IIT-Guwahati, said, “IIT-Guwahati aspires to strengthen its research and development arsenal and there is no better way to highlight the same in establishing C-CARD by KHPL, in the heart of our institute. In near future, we envision extending this Centre of Excellence with the activities of Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute – the upcoming multi-specialty hospital at IIT-Guwahati to inculcate next-generation scientific and technological innovations in the area of healthcare.”

“I sincerely thank Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state government for their trust in making IIT-Guwahati as one of the major knowledge and technology partners in the immediate future,” added Prof. Sitharam.

The MoU signing was a part of the 29th Foundation Day celebration of IIT-Guwahati in which both the signing authorities will collaborate on initiatives that include a large-scale oncodiagnostic services in conjunction with Assam Cancer Care Hospitals across the state to prepare a comprehensive cancer atlas for North-East, establishment of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) facilities to identify the India specific hereditary origin of this giant killer, capability development on high-end data analytics using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) techniques.

Besides, both IIT-G and KHPL will also collaborate on initiatives such as the high-quality informatics for research and development through comprehensive genomic landscape identification, capacity development through academic collaboration on clinical excellence and partnerships with biotech and pharma majors

As a part of this initiative, in the near future, IIT-Guwahati and KHPL will also collaborate on research projects related to molecular biology, cell biology, genomics, proteomics, diagnostics, therapeutics, bioinformatics, data science, entrepreneurship development and other multi-disciplinary and translational areas.

Speaking on the occasion, R. Venkataramanan, chief executive officer, Karkinos Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. said, “The State of Assam has made giant strides in cancer care under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Karkinos is pleased to further these efforts and partner with IIT-Guwahati in bringing cutting-edge cancer diagnostics and advanced research to the people of Northeast. We see this as the first phase of a long and wide-ranging partnership that will redefine cancer care in the region and beyond.”

IIT-Guwahati has also collaborated with multiple academic and research bodies of the state to resolve diverse technological issues such as water, education, healthcare, energy problems, flood management, mitigate acid mine drainage in coal mines, among others.

