EastMojo's story by Karma Paljor, shared on Chicken Neck Podcast

EastMojo’s editor-in-chief Karma Paljor sat down with the hosts of the Chicken Neck Podcast to discuss all things Northeast, and this is an episode you wouldn’t want to miss.

In this episode, Karma Paljor talked out the story of EastMojo, which has emerged as the region’s leading digital media platform, with the intent to give the ‘nation’ what it hasn’t been represented with till today- ‘the eastern opinion’. The episode also talked about the challenges in journalism in NE, citizen journalism, among many other things.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Chicken Neck Podcast, as the name suggests, is a policy podcast curated by three young lawyers and based out of India’s North Eastern Region (NER) that aims to provide an informed take on issues from the wide ambit of Culture, History, Literature, Sports, and Law from a North Eastern perspective. Our idea is to create a repository of information and to document the perspectives on national as well as domestic issues with a policy angle.

“We take great pride in being Northeast India’s first and only policy-based podcast, where we strive to delve deep into issues affecting the region but do not find space in the national forums including podcasts. Therefore, the idea is to bring experts in their respective fields to ensure that we are able to provide an informed take on the issues. We strongly felt the need for a platform in the region where people can come in and share their stories, talk about ideas and changes that can be brought about through policy development. So far we have featured a wide array of conversations in our podcast’s season 1, whilst covering contemporary issues as well as key policy questions related to the Northeast in our podcast,” said the members of the podcast.

The podcast has been curated by 3 young lawyers namely Animesh Bordoloi, Shubham Kashyap Kalita and Neil Madhav Goswami from Assam, who are all at different stages of their career in law.

Animesh is currently working as an Assistant Professor at Jindal Global Law School, Sonipat and the Assistant Dean of Center for Post Graduate Legal Studies at the same. Shubham has graduated from National Law University and Judicial Academy Assam and currently pursuing his Masters at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala whilst Neil is currently a final year student at the National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam.

Here is the link for the podcast: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5xsHhMsFFmQURLeooZ0cF1?si=USipOn_sTf6JHWl_D4sG0g

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read: Four bomb blasts rock Sekerkote tea garden in West Tripura

Trending Stories









