Assam: Over 4,700 kg ganja seized from Karimganj district

Guwahati/Karimganj: In one of the biggest drug hauls in recent times, over 4,700 kg of ganja has been seized in Karimganj district of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

The contraband was being transported in a truck when the Assam Police seized it on Monday during a routine check-up at a place under the Churaibari police station limits, an officer said.

In largest seizure in a while by @assampolice, @karimganjpolice seized 4,728 kg ganja hidden under sheets of natural rubber in a truck coming from a neighbouring state on Monday.



“In largest seizure in a while by @assampolice, @karimganjpolice seized 4,728 kg ganja hidden under sheets of natural rubber in a truck coming from a neighbouring state on Monday,” Sarma wrote on Twitter.

The chief minister lauded the state police personnel for their efforts.

A senior police official told PTI that the truck was coming from Tripura.

“When the driver saw a police checkpoint, he stopped the vehicle and fled the spot taking advantage of darkness. The police searched the truck thoroughly and recovered the ganja under the rubber sheets,” he said.

The police seized the vehicle and launched an operation to apprehend the culprit, the official added.

