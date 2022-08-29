Team India put up all-round performance in Asia Cup match: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its win over Pakistan in an Asia Cup game, and said it displayed superb skill and grit.

India beat Pakistan by five wickets in the match in Dubai.

Modi tweeted, “Team India put up a spectacular all-round performance in today’s Asia Cup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory.”

See more #TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today’s #AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2022

