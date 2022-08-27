Meghalaya: Shillong Quizzing Society holds inaugural meet

Shillong: The Shillong Quizzing Society (SQS), the first quizzing society in Meghalaya, held its inaugural meet on Saturday at North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong.

The inaugural meet, open to everyone above 16 years of age, witnessed the participation of 13 people, including defence personnel, research scholars, college students, bankers and tech professionals.

The quiz was won by Lenamiki Khonglah, a 22-year-old Physics graduate of St. Anthony’s College, and Pragya Pasricha, a research fellow under the Meghalaya government’s P.A. Sangma Fellowship for Legal and Policy Research.

“Quizzing has often been a test of memory and recall. We’re trying to change that: We believe everyone can be a quizzer and have fun doing it. Our quiz isn’t about how many unknown facts you can remember, it’s about figuring out the answer as a detective would,” said Arpit Nayak, one of the founders of the society along with Anirban Paul and Rounak Kar.

The society is also looking to enrich learning experiences for the youth of the state through the activity of quizzing and also provide an extra-curricular outlet for them, Paul highlighted.

“Shillong had a quizzing culture in the past, which has faded over the years. I think this initiative by SQS is great given that many enthusiastic youngsters in our state want to take up such activities but hardly find a medium for it currently,” said Jonal Das, one of the participants of the quiz.

With a successful inaugural meet, the society now hopes to expand in the coming days and involve more people as it grows.

