Mizoram ships another consignment of state-grown pineapples to Middle East

Aizawl: Mizoram on Wednesday sent another consignment of homegrown pineapples to Dubai and Bahrain, six days after it had exported the first consignment to Dubai on August 19, an official said.

As many as 300 kilograms of fresh pineapples harvested by farmers at Sialhawk village in northeastern Mizoram’s Khawzawl district were flown to Dubai and Bahrain, state horticulture department director Elizabeth Saipari said.

She said the pineapples would be purchased by FairExports Pvt. Ltd, which would transport the consignment to Dubai and Bahrain from Mumbai by flights.

Mizoram exported the fist consignment of pineapples (230 kgs) to Dubai on August 19. According to Saipari, the first consignment of Mizoram grown pineapples were displayed and sold at Dubai’s Lulu Hyper Market last Sunday.

She said that the consignments were transported by flights from Aizawl-Mumbai-Dubai and Bahrain.

Pineapples harvested at Sialhawk and surrounding villages are also being exported to Assam and other neighbouring states.

Farmers in Sialhawk villages began pineapple cultivation in 2002 and around 320 families harvested 6,400 quintals of pineapples and earned Rs. 97 lakh during last year.

This year, they have harvested around 5,000 quintals.

According to Sialhawk village council vice president J.Rampanmawia, the grower society has sought Central Transport Subsidy from Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

He hoped that pineapples and other home grown vegetables and fruits would be easily exported to foreign countries once the transport subsidy is obtained.

