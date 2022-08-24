Assam: Railway police arrests man with gold bars worth lakhs

Guwahati: The Guwahati Railway Police arrested a man with gold biscuits weighing around weighing 323 grams from Paltan Bazar Railway Station on Wednesday morning.

A resident of Tamil Nadu, Mohammad Mohidin, was caught smuggling two gold biscuits worth lakhs while he was travelling from the Dimapur district of Nagaland to Delhi via Guwahati.

“A regular routine check was held in the morning. Mohidin’s belongings were checked on the basis of suspicion and we found him to be smuggling two gold biscuits,” Prasenjit Das, officer-in-charge of CRPF Guwahati Railway Police, said.

A case has been registered with the Paltan Bazar railway police station against Mohidin.

According to a source in the Central Bureau of Indirect Taxes and customs (CBIC), the gold is mostly smuggled from Dubai to Bangladesh. Then the smugglers usually use the route to Tripura or western parts of Assam. Finally, it reaches various parts of the country from Assam.

