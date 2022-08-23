Tripura: BJP loses TTAADC opposition leader to TIPRA

Agartala: In what appears to be a major setback to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, especially ahead of the visit of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP’s face and leader of the opposition in Tribal District Council Hangsa Kumar Tripura deserted the saffron party to join TIPRA motha. The joining programme was organised at Manikpur under the Dhalai district of Tripura where Hangsa along with his followers switched sides with TIPRA.

On August 20, EastMojo had filed a story which had predicted the same.

Hangsa was among ten BJP members of the TTAADC who managed to get elected despite a massive wave of TIPRA in the TTAADC elections held in the year 2021. BJP appointed him as the opposition leader in the 28-member TTAADC council. TIPRA bagged a total of 18 seats to secure a majority.

TIPRA said Hangsa joined the party with 6,500 BJP workers and 100 grassroots-level leaders who actively worked for the organisation.

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, Hangsa alleged that the BJP’s brand slogan of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ is far from reality. Development is only for the BJP legislators and Ministers.

“Today I have joined the cause of Thansa (Unity), which signifies the real development of tribal and non-tribal people coexisting peacefully here in the state. I had served in the BJP for a long time. I have observed BJP’s politics very closely, I know what is going on inside the party. People trusted BJP, and thus it formed the government in 2018 with a popular mandate, but as time passed, the party failed miserably to live up to the the people’s expectations. The Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas in Tripura is confined to the BJP MLAs and Ministers only”, said Tripura.

On being asked about his stance on Greater Tipraland, he said, “When I was in BJP, I had to respect the party’s line, but today I have no hesitation to accept in public that I give my full support to Greater Tipraland demand”.

TIPRA Chairman Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, who welcomed Hangsa to the party reiterated that his party would not compromise with its ideological demand of Greater Tipraland.

The new entrant in TIPRA also slammed the Chawmanu BJP MLA Sambhu Lal Chakma. “The MLA never worked for the people of his constituency. He is busy by himself. In the next assembly elections, he would be ousted from power”, said Tripura.

“For alliance, we want written assurance of Greater Tipraland otherwise we have enough strength to field candidates in 35 assembly seats and fight the forthcoming polls on our own”, said Debbarman.

With this switch over BJP’s strength in the 28-member ADC council reduced to nine while TIPRA rose to 19.

